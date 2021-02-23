Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock traded up $3.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.05. 10,083,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,550,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.78.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.