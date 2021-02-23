Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,886 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.22% of Fair Isaac worth $33,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 196.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FICO opened at $459.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $177.65 and a one year high of $530.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.93.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FICO. Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.25.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,637.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,079 shares of company stock valued at $537,079 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

