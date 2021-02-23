Royce & Associates LP Increases Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 81.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,097,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 493,925 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $30,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 983.6% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,734,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after buying an additional 1,574,781 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 429.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,668,000 after purchasing an additional 891,567 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 95.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 867,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,671,000 after purchasing an additional 423,023 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,165,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,143,000 after buying an additional 278,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,604,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,072,000 after buying an additional 263,444 shares during the period.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,825.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of HCSG opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.35.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $423.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.2062 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 94.25%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

