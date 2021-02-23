Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.44.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

