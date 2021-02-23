SME Credit Realisation Fund (LON:SCRF) Shares Gap Down to $62.75

SME Credit Realisation Fund (LON:SCRF) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.75 ($0.82), but opened at GBX 60.50 ($0.79). SME Credit Realisation Fund shares last traded at GBX 60.50 ($0.79), with a volume of 204 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 64.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 59.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.81%.

In other SME Credit Realisation Fund news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Bridel acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £36,000 ($47,034.23). Also, insider Frederic Hervouet acquired 51,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £32,219.54 ($42,095.04).

SME Credit Realisation Fund Company Profile (LON:SCRF)

SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs International. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests both directly and indirectly in a diversified portfolio of credit assets. SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited was formed in 2015 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

