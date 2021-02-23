SME Credit Realisation Fund (LON:SCRF) Shares Gap Down to $62.75

SME Credit Realisation Fund (LON:SCRF) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.75 ($0.82), but opened at GBX 60.50 ($0.79). SME Credit Realisation Fund shares last traded at GBX 60.50 ($0.79), with a volume of 204 shares.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 64.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 59.43.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.81%.
SME Credit Realisation Fund Company Profile (LON:SCRF)
SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs International. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests both directly and indirectly in a diversified portfolio of credit assets. SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited was formed in 2015 and is domiciled in Guernsey.
