SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

SDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

SDC stock opened at $12.07 on Thursday. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.82.

In other SmileDirectClub news, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $6,256,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 924,438 shares in the company, valued at $14,458,210.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,302,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 376.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

