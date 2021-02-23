SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.
SDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th.
SDC stock opened at $12.07 on Thursday. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.82.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 376.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.
SmileDirectClub Company Profile
SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.
