SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,389 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 163.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period.

SPIP stock remained flat at $$30.65 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,347. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.86. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $31.29.

