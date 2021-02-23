Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Receives $18.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

SPWH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth about $591,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,450.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 26,056 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $17.45 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $18.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $761.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.24. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

