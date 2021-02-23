Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.4–0.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.4. The company issued revenue guidance of $172-173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.49 million.Sprout Social also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.11–0.1 EPS.

NASDAQ SPT traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.65. 783,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,666. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day moving average is $52.41. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.60.

SPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Sprout Social from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.50.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $261,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $2,391,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,142,582.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

