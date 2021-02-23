Summit Asset Management LLC Has $307,000 Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Summit Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 57,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 697,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,176,000 after buying an additional 67,078 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,612,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,652,000 after buying an additional 69,841 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $83.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.78. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

