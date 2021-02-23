Summit Asset Management LLC Raises Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $368,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,448,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,412,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,572,000 after acquiring an additional 332,755 shares in the last quarter.

MOAT stock opened at $66.55 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.39.

