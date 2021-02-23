Summit Industrial Income REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:SMU.UN)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of SMU.UN opened at C$14.17 on Tuesday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$6.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.51. The firm has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.87.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

