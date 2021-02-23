Swedbank Acquires Shares of 2,343,937 Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,343,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,673,000. Swedbank owned approximately 0.16% of Snap at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNAP. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,515,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,204,000 after buying an additional 1,445,926 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,246,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,179,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Snap by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,162,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 293.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,120,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,252,000 after purchasing an additional 835,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNAP. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Snap from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Snap from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

Snap stock opened at $61.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.47 and a 200 day moving average of $40.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.81 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $67.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $2,967,162.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,873,673 shares in the company, valued at $117,029,615.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,013.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,715,251.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

