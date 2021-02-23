Swedbank Invests $103.98 Million in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,983,000. Swedbank owned about 0.08% of Ultra Clean at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 764.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 19,785.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on UCTT. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,935 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $226,064.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,503.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,930 shares of company stock worth $1,726,014 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UCTT opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.45. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.