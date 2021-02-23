Swedbank Sells 10,006 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Swedbank reduced its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,006 shares during the quarter. Swedbank owned 0.39% of Digital Realty Trust worth $149,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR stock opened at $137.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DLR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.55.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

