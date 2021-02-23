Symphony International (LON:SIHL) Shares Gap Up to $0.35

Symphony International Holdings Limited (LON:SIHL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00), but opened at GBX 0.37 ($0.00). Symphony International shares last traded at GBX 0.37 ($0.00), with a volume of 15,984 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Symphony International Company Profile (LON:SIHL)

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion. It also invests in real estate development.

