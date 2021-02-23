Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Synopsys by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,461,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,371,936,000 after acquiring an additional 80,851 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,565,000 after acquiring an additional 305,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,757,000 after acquiring an additional 424,781 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Synopsys by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,965,000 after acquiring an additional 315,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in Synopsys by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,076,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,337,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $250.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.79, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.88.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total transaction of $1,716,425.64. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $1,915,561.18. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,946 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,490. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.33.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

