Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% in the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TSM traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.26. 299,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,028,529. The company has a market cap of $675.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

