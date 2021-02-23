Taseko Mines (TGB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Shares of TGB stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 126,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,963. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. The company has a market cap of $550.12 million, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 2.59. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $2.09.

TGB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Taseko Mines from $1.70 to $1.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Taseko Mines from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.73.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

