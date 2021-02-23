Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $143.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will announce sales of $143.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $143.60 million to $144.29 million. Teekay LNG Partners reported sales of $144.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full year sales of $570.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $569.03 million to $572.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $570.19 million, with estimates ranging from $566.19 million to $574.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teekay LNG Partners.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGP shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGP. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 18.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGP stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,682. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.72. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

