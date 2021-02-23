Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 316,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,159 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $51,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after buying an additional 2,129,999 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,783,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,539,817,000 after buying an additional 57,367 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,657,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,093,000 after buying an additional 175,515 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,453,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,824,000 after buying an additional 88,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,646,000 after buying an additional 549,323 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.71.

Shares of TXN opened at $172.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.20 and a 200-day moving average of $155.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $181.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.