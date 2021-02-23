Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 990,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,601,000 after acquiring an additional 148,317 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 114,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 80,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $2,163,000. Finally, LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $585,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.71.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $173.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $159.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $181.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

