The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Boosted by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 293.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 624.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCHW stock opened at $62.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $118.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $63.45.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $560,978.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $4,924,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,586,205 shares of company stock worth $88,310,828 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

