The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Nancy Green Sells 3,334 Shares

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Nancy Green sold 3,334 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $83,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nancy Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Nancy Green sold 15,400 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $354,200.00.

NYSE:GPS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,068,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,365,941. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average is $19.94. The Gap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.07). The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in The Gap by 75.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 668,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,392,000 after buying an additional 288,059 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 607,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after acquiring an additional 25,665 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Gap by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 46,452 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Gap by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 364,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in The Gap by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPS shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Gap from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Gap from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Gap in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised The Gap from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Gap from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.84.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

