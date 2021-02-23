The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.84. The company had a trading volume of 13,956,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,067,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $23.89.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 161.62%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.