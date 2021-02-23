Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 27,059 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 395,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,059 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $12,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 7,306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

KBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.23.

NYSE:KBR opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.88. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $32.44.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

