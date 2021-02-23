TokenPay (TPAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $732,171.50

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0333 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $732,171.50 and $241,204.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,201.57 or 1.00329582 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00041101 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006573 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00123292 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003427 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,998,586 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

