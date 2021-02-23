Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 263,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 34,880 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $13,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,849 shares of company stock worth $2,946,553 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of IP stock opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $53.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

