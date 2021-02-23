TouchCon (TOC) Market Capitalization Achieves $360,097.56

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, TouchCon has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TouchCon has a market cap of $360,097.56 and $23,837.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TouchCon Profile

TouchCon (TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org . The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

TouchCon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars.

