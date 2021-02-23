Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Shares Gap Up to $2.70

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.70, but opened at $3.15. Trinity Place shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 160 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $82.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33.

In other Trinity Place news, CEO Matthew Messinger acquired 26,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,113.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,311,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,869. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Place in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Place by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Place by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)

Trinity Place Holdings Inc, a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company, engages in commercial real estate business in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan. It also owns a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey.

