Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Shares Gap Up to $2.70

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.70, but opened at $3.15. Trinity Place shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 160 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $82.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33.
In other Trinity Place news, CEO Matthew Messinger acquired 26,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,113.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,311,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,869. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)
Trinity Place Holdings Inc, a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company, engages in commercial real estate business in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan. It also owns a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey.
Recommended Story: Operating Income
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.