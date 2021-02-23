Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.48

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.48 and last traded at $42.39, with a volume of 462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.
TCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.
The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.12.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,324,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,222,000 after buying an additional 6,683,151 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 323.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,738,000 after buying an additional 3,868,598 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,158,000 after buying an additional 3,331,750 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,154,000 after buying an additional 2,978,875 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,698,000.
About Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.
