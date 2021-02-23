TrueFlip (TFL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $851,596.69

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 37.4% lower against the US dollar. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $851,596.69 and $5,138.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00052746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $361.88 or 0.00747231 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00031145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00038028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00058087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,185.26 or 0.04512298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip is a token. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

