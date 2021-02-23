Tuscan (NASDAQ:THCB) Stock Price Up 16.2%

Shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) rose 16.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.86 and last traded at $20.68. Approximately 15,614,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 312% from the average daily volume of 3,793,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuscan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tuscan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,676,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tuscan by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuscan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $691,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Tuscan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with businesses and entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

