United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Reduced by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 3.4% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 221,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,330,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after buying an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.91.

NYSE UPS traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,015. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.73 and its 200 day moving average is $164.53. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

