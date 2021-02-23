Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Purchases $99,120.00 in Stock

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Joseph P. Beebe acquired 4,000 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.78 per share, with a total value of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Univest Financial stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.54. 7,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,638. The company has a market cap of $747.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Univest Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.83.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.41. Univest Financial had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.62%. On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UVSP. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.