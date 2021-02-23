Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.6% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $33,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,986,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782,759 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 374.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,535,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,731,000 after buying an additional 2,253,774 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,656,000 after buying an additional 2,189,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $170,689,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.94. 33,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,483,226. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.80. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

