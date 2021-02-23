Vectors Research Management LLC Buys Shares of 603 Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 603 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,630,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 7,840.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth about $60,126,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth approximately $48,931,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth approximately $41,635,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.73.

Fortive stock opened at $67.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

