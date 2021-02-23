Vectors Research Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Vectors Research Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Citigroup by 37,117.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 100,588 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Citigroup by 552.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 171,796 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in Citigroup by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 53,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C stock opened at $65.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

