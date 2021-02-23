Vectors Research Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Vectors Research Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

NYSE:CAG opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.90. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

