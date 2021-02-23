Vectors Research Management LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RQI. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 16,537 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,411,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,685,000 after buying an additional 321,131 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 66,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 259,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

