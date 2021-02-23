Vectors Research Management LLC Purchases 265 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 616.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $231.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.38 and a 200-day moving average of $236.73. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

