Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 62 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Vectors Research Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,081 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Facebook by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 726,904 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $198,561,000 after purchasing an additional 43,194 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 18,003 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total transaction of $17,246,985.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,384,833 shares of company stock worth $374,590,627. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

Facebook stock opened at $260.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $741.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

