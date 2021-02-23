Vectors Research Management LLC Takes Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HES. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Hess by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 410,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of HES opened at $65.41 on Tuesday. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $66.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.38.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HES. Barclays upped their price target on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Argus lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 18,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,146,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 158,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,016,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $1,822,311.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,986.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 421,853 shares of company stock worth $24,324,065 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.