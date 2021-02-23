Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 2,498 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $823,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $737,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 1,722 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $204,125.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,586,326.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,344 shares of company stock worth $19,300,010. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.11.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $120.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.24 and its 200 day moving average is $110.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $125.81.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

