Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.64.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VNOM shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

