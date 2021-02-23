Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vroom in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $1,123,937.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,430.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,336,888.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Vroom by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRM stock traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $46.51. The company had a trading volume of 119,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,624. Vroom has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $75.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average is $46.09.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

