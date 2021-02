Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $274.58.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on W. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $177,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,306,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 35,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total transaction of $12,558,878.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,869 shares in the company, valued at $24,440,874.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,994 shares of company stock worth $32,723,497 over the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,685,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,514,000 after buying an additional 160,495 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 782.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,253,000 after buying an additional 743,101 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,238,000 after buying an additional 169,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 617,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,445,000 after buying an additional 390,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 574,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,710,000 after buying an additional 104,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE W opened at $266.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of -38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.13 and a 200 day moving average of $278.00. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

