Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $274.58.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on W. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $177,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,306,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 35,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total transaction of $12,558,878.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,869 shares in the company, valued at $24,440,874.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,994 shares of company stock worth $32,723,497 over the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,685,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,514,000 after buying an additional 160,495 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 782.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,253,000 after buying an additional 743,101 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,238,000 after buying an additional 169,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 617,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,445,000 after buying an additional 390,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 574,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,710,000 after buying an additional 104,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE W opened at $266.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of -38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.13 and a 200 day moving average of $278.00. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.