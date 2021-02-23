WealthPLAN Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,644,000. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $387.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,586. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $395.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $383.96 and its 200-day moving average is $358.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

