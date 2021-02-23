Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The company had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE WRI opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WRI shares. Scotiabank upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

