William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $136.04 Million in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,706,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,041,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 3.04% of Acadia Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 13.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 71.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 31,813 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group raised Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

